Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most beautiful actors in Bollywood. The actress is well-known in the South Asian and Indian cinema industries. Fans of the dazzling beauty include Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi filmgoers. Rakul has also appeared in a few Kannada films. She rose to prominence as a result of her film acting abilities.

Rakul is well-known for her impeccable and exceptional fashion sense. Rakul looks lovely in every attire, whether a saree or gown on the red carpet or plain clothing for everyday use. Rakul inspires her followers and fans with her sense of style and knowledge of how to dress in Indian culture. Please scroll down to see Rakul’s recent Instagram posts featuring some pretty pictures of her wearing shimmery lehenga outfits.

Rakul Preet Singh’s Lehenga Outfit

Rakul Preet Singh raises the bar for sparkle and splendour whenever she wears an ethnic item. Rakul chose a lovely Tarun Tahiliani metallic lehenga for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception in the city over the weekend. The beautiful ensemble’s exquisite lehenga skirt was embellished with shimmering sequined lace embroidery. The actress paired it with a strapless blouse embellished with tiny sequins. Rakul accessorized her outfit with a transparent dupatta and a studded choker necklace as her lone jewellery item. Her ethnic appearance was magnificent, with lush lips, well-contoured cheeks, and glam makeup, including glittering eyelids.

Rakul Preet played muse to fashion designer Seema Gujral, selecting a gorgeous ethnic attire from the designer’s shelves. Rakul Preet first looked stunning in a silver lehenga. She then donned a silver slip blouse with silver sequins and corset elements, finished with silver decorations at the edges. Finally, Rakul Preet paired it with a long silver flowing skirt and a silver georgette dupatta with silver zari borders.

Rakul Preet completed her daytime style with a striking diamond necklace from Anmol Jewels. Rakul Preet posed for the photos with her hair open in wavy curls and a centre part. Rakul Preet applied nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-filled eyelashes, drawn brows, contoured cheeks, and a nude lipstick hue.

