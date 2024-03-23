Summer Street Style: Fashion Ideas From Bollywood Celebrity Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde is well-known in Indian cinema for her breathtaking beauty and talent. She rose to prominence in the community due to her exceptional acting ability. She can wear any outfit effectively, from stunning backless gowns to exquisite lehengas. Her summer fashion is characterized by breezy silhouettes, vibrant colors, playful prints, and effortless elegance, making her a true style icon in the sweltering summer months.

Pooja Hegde’s Street-Style Summer Outfits-

Vibrant Printed Mini Dress

The actress is never afraid to embrace bold and vibrant colors. This time, she opted for a sunny yellow and grass green mini dress with puffed elastic shoulder full sleeves, a sweetheart neckline, and a white floral print. To complete her look, she fashioned her hair into little wavy open tresses, a simple look with brown lips, and accessories her outfit with silver big ear hoops paired with white sneakers.

Jacket Set

The diva never misses out on any trend. She appeared in a trendy combination of jacket set. The outfit comprises a white U-neckline plain crop top, white high-waisted shorts, and a purple and cream-colored full-sleeved jacket. This classy combination will keep her cool and add a youthful vibe to her look. She tried a messy bun with little earlocks to complete her summery look. For makeup, she applied brown matte lips and accessories with white and gold neckpieces, gold ear hoops, bracelets, and rings and paired them with black sunglasses and pink, blue, and white sneakers.

Printed Mini Dress

A printed mini dress is a versatile and stylish choice for the summer, offering a playful yet sophisticated element to her outfit. The diva opted for a lined with tie-dye printed high round neckline, full sleeves with elastic wrist, and a straight mini dress. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted straight look to complement her outfit. For makeup, she did her minimal makeup with black eyeliner and peach glossy lips, and she wore accessories, such as silver ear hoops and rings paired with white shoes.

Neon Green Blazer Dress

Pooja Hegde beats the heat with a striking appearance in a neon green blazer dress to stay stylish and comfortable during the sunny season. The outfit features a neon green lapel collar, full sleeves, and a straight pocket featuring a mini blazer dress. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted straight hairstyle. For makeup, the diva opted for a simple look with brown lips. She complimented her look with black sunglasses and silver rings and paired them with white and blue shoes.

Green And White Ruffle Dress

Ruffle dresses are the staple pieces with unique space in Pooja’s summer wardrobe. The actress opted for a dark green and white strapless, tube-style midriff fitted with attached ruffles featuring a flared floral printed dress that adds elegance and sophistication to her summer wardrobe while keeping her comfortable in the heat. She complimented her outfit with a messy high bun with wavy bangs. The diva opted for brown shade makeup, shiny eyeshadow, and matte lips. She accessories her outfit with a silver ring and white heels.

Yellow Mini Dress

The actress gives us a major sunshine vibe in a yellow mini-dress. She ensured her comfort in the summer heat by selecting a yellow sleeveless, U-neckline, midriff fitted, flared monotone lightweight and breathable fabric mini dress. In this outfit, she can stay cool and comfortable all day long. She fashioned her hair into messy, wavy, open tresses. For makeup, she opted for simple base looks with nude lips and accessories her outfit with silver and diamond rings and purple slippers.

Floral Mini Dress

Pooja’s floral-printed mini appeared with vibrant blooms in various colors, adding a cheerful and blooming touch to her outfit. The outfit comprises a pink, blue, and yellow small floral-printed strappy, deep square neckline, knot-tied, midriff-fitted, and flared pleated mini dress. She fashioned her hair in middle-parted wavy open tresses for makeup with applied magenta matte lips. She paired her outfit with white shoes.

Which Pooja's look will you choose for summer?