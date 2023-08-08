ADVERTISEMENT
Tamannaah Bhatia blends tradition in golden embroidered saree, see pics

Tamannaah Bhatia, the ultimate style maven, has once again left us in awe with her enchanting traditional look. The diva's fashion game is on point as she gracefully dons a sheer golden embroidered yellow saree that's like a ray of sunshine.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
08 Aug,2023 05:05:58
Tamannaah Bhatia, the ultimate style maven, has once again left us in awe with her enchanting traditional look. The diva’s fashion game is on point as she gracefully dons a sheer golden embroidered yellow saree that’s like a ray of sunshine. Talk about lighting up the room with just one outfit! But she doesn’t stop there – she teams this stunner with a pink golden floral worked blouse, proving that mixing vibrant hues can create pure magic.

Hold onto your seats, because Tamannaah’s style journey doesn’t end there. Her hair is a masterpiece in itself – a sleek mid-parted hairbun crowned with a delicate floral ring. It’s as if she’s channeling the spirit of Mother Nature herself, ready to take on the world with her elegance and grace.

And let’s talk about those eyes – dewy soft kohled eyes that draw you in like a moth to a flame. Paired with sleek eyebrows that could give even the Mona Lisa a run for her money, Tamannaah’s makeup is a work of art. Her lips, painted a pretty pink, and her cheeks, sporting a playful blush, complete the look. It’s like she’s stepped out of a dream and onto the red carpet!

Check out here:

Tamannaah Bhatia blends tradition in golden embroidered saree, see pics 841138

Tamannaah Bhatia blends tradition in golden embroidered saree, see pics 841139

Tamannaah Bhatia blends tradition in golden embroidered saree, see pics 841140

Tamannaah Bhatia blends tradition in golden embroidered saree, see pics 841141

Tamannaah Bhatia blends tradition in golden embroidered saree, see pics 841142

Tamannaah Bhatia blends tradition in golden embroidered saree, see pics 841143

Tamannaah Bhatia knows how to keep her traditional fashion game strong, and this ensemble is proof of her expertise. With every detail meticulously curated, she’s a walking masterpiece, turning heads and hearts wherever she goes. And as for us, we’re left in admiration, eagerly waiting to see what magical fashion spell she’ll cast next!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

