Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora and Sara Ali Khan’s fashion pull offs have always been head turners. Whether it’s with their bossy avatars at the events or their stylish western decks or even their conventional wears. Owing to that, today we are here with Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora and Sara Ali Khan’s grandeur in off-shoulder lehenga cholis, that they decked up in different events to date.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone can be seen wearing a sheer golden embellished red lehenga choli. The actress wore a stylish off-shoulder red blouse with intricate golden embroidery work all over. Matching it up with long flared red golden embroidery work all over, Deepika Padukone got us all wowed as she rounded it off with mid-parted sleek hairbun. The actress completed the look with bold smokey eye make up look. She completed the look with bold sleek filled-in eyebrows and nude pink lips. The actress decked it up with highlighted cheeks. For accessories, the actress rounded it off with a stunning piece of golden choker neck piece.

The actress embraced the runway in the stunning red co-ordinated golden embroidered red lehenga choli.

Here take a look-

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora kept her fierce fashion sense on point, as the actress decked herself in a stylish blue velvet off-shoulder lehenga choli. The gorgeous piece featured intricate golden embroidery of florals. The actress teamed the look with a pulled back textured ponytail. For makeup, the actress completed the look with filled-in eyebrows, dewy soft eyes and nude pink lips. Flaunting her toned curves in the sheer royal blue lehenga, Malaika catered nothing but goals.

Have a look-

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan looks divine and surreal in this beautiful lilac embellished lehenga choli. The actress decked it up with a matching dupatta. The diva decked it up with her mid-parted hairdo. The diva completed the look with filled-in eyebrows, dewy soft eyes, peach pink lips. The actress rounded it off with gorgeous heavy accessories.

Check out-

Who do you think aced the lehenga choli look? Let us know in the comments below and for more updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.