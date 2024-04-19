Aamir Khan Productions’ “Laapataa Ladies,” directed by Kiran Rao, has completed a glorious 50 days in theaters

Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions’ film “Laapataa Ladies,” directed by Kiran Rao, has emerged as one of the most beautiful films of the year. It was released in cinemas on March 1st, 2024 and has received praise from fans and audiences alike for its entertainment value and the important message it conveys. Since its release, the film has been attracting audiences at a steady pace, and has generated a lot of buzz.

Continuing the impressive run at the box office, the film has now completed a glorious 50 days of its theatrical run and is still continuing.

Sharing the exciting news on social media, the makers wrote –

“Breaking stereotypes with laughter and drama! Celebrating 50 days of #LaapataaLadies. 🤩

Laapataa Ladies enjoyed a very good box office run at the theatrical window and was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

The film from Aamir Khan Productions has glued the audiences with the unlimited laughter quotient. While the film has comedy and entertainment factors attached, it also sheds light on the important issues related to the nation’s women.

Presented by Jio Studios, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is a film directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The movie is made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions. The script is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami and the screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai. Additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma. The film has been released in cinemas.