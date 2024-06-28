After Chandu Champion, Nadiadwala’s next Sikandar is here

Salman Khan starrer Sikandar by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss is gaining momentum. The film has been in the headlines ever since its announcement. Moreover, the makers do not leave any chance to keep the audience excited with interesting updates about the film. Continuing this streak, the makers shared a sneak peek from the sets, which heightened the anticipation of seeing Bhaijaan’s look.

The makers of Sikandar revealed a glimpse that captured the poster along with Salman Khan’s iconic bracelet. This has significantly increased the excitement to see Bhaijaan’s look in and as Sikandar. Furthermore, the makers recently shared another glimpse from the sets as the action sequence shoot began, and now this sneak peek guarantees a lot of mega entertainment on Eid 2025.

Fans flooded the comments section with their excitement. One fan eagerly inquired, “When will Salman Sir’s first look be revealed?”

Another confidently predicted, “This is going to be a blockbuster.” A third fan expressed impatience, commenting, “Can’t wait to see Salman sir on screen, but the wait is too long.”

An overwhelmed fan hailed Salman as “M-E-G-A-S-T-A-R Salman Khan.”

Encouragement poured in for the entire team behind Sikandar, with fans eagerly anticipating more glimpses and updates. Meanwhile, the film’s makers had also initiated the shooting of its action sequences, teasing fans with more behind-the-scenes action.

Sajid Nadiadwala continues to shine as a trailblazer in Bollywood, demonstrating innovation and boldness yet again with his latest project, “Sikandar,” following the success of “Chandu Champion.”

Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson, Sikandar is directed by AR Murugadoss and features Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. This action entertainer promises a cinematic experience like never before during the Eid 2025 weekend.