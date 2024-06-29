After the Overwhelming Love for The First Two Songs, Makers of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Release The Third Track ‘Kisi Roz’

Since the release of the trailer for Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, the film has captivated the nation with its intense love story. Writer-Director Neeraj Pandey’s foray into the genre is being celebrated, and audiences can’t wait to watch Ajay Devgn and Tabu’s chemistry on the big screen.

One of the key aspects of the film is its music, which is winning hearts. The team has presented soulful songs Tuu and Ae Dil Zara, which are topping the charts. The makers have now released another beautiful song today for audiences to get closer to Krishna and Vasudha’s story.

Song Link:

https://bit.ly/KisiRoz_SongOutNow

Neeraj Pandey and MM Kreem have taken audiences on a mesmerising musical journey with the release of the third song, titled Kisi Roz. The song is sung by Maithili Thakur, composed by the Oscar-winning musical maverick MM Kreem, with lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir.

The musical romantic drama also features an eclectic ensemble of Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar Shantanu Maheshwari and Sayaji Shinde.

NH Studioz presents, A Friday Filmworks Production, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is produced by Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios), Sangeeta Ahir & Shital Bhatia. The film is set for a theatrical release on 5th July 2024.