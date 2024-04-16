After the splendid title announcement of Sikandar; Salman Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala, and A.R. Murugadoss get the blockbuster maestro Pritam Chakraborty to the team as a music director!

After the announcement that Salman Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala, and A.R. Murugadoss were coming together for a major entertainment project, everybody was eagerly waiting to know the title. Finally, on EID, the title ‘Sikandar’ was revealed. Now, another big name has joined the project, and it’s none other than the popular music director Pritam Chakraborty. This collaboration is sure to make history.

Pritam is one of the most talented music composers in the industry. He has provided music for some of the biggest blockbusters like Phantom, Dishoom, Chhichhore, Tadap, 83, and many more. The ‘Khairiyat’ song from Chhichhore has been a massive hit with over 1 billion views, followed by ‘Afghan Jalebi’ from Phantom which is also a chartbuster. Pritam has always delivered superhit albums, regardless of the genre. He recently joined the magnificent trio of Salman Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala, and A.R. Murugadoss in their latest project ‘Sikandar’. This collaboration is poised to be the grandest phenomenon of the entertainment industry and is sure to create magic.

This is yet another huge announcement we’ve heard after the title reveal. ‘Sikandar’ was already a highly anticipated project, and with maestro Pritam Chakraborty on the music chords, it has become even more special. It’s clear that ‘Sikandar’ is going to be a big success and dominate EID 2025.