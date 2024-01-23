As pledged, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor graciously presented #ThankYouFighter letters to our courageous IAF officers at Pune Air Force Station!

Siddharth Anand’s movie “Fighter”, which is an aerial action-packed movie, is just three days away from its release in theatres. The movie pays tribute to the bravery of our IAF officers with its unprecedented action sequences. The team behind the movie initiated the #ThankYouFighter campaign, to express gratitude to our air warriors. As part of this campaign, the lead cast members, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor, have personally visited the Pune Air Force Station to deliver #ThankYouFighter letters to the IAF officers stationed there, as they had pledged to do.

Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor launched the #ThankYouFighter campaign to collect letters nationwide. The campaign aimed to express gratitude to our nation’s heroes and honor the spirit of the Indian Air Force. They fulfilled their promise by sharing a moment of gratitude with the Air warriors at the Air Force base. The response to the #ThankYouFighter initiative was overwhelming, with 250,000 handwritten letters and 15Lakhs online letters collected from across the nation.

The #ThankYouFighter campaign presented an excellent occasion to express genuine gratitude to our often overlooked heroes – the Indian Air Warriors – through heartfelt thank you notes. The campaign inspired people to leave messages of thanks and pay homage to the brave Air Warriors of our country, and it struck a chord with the nation.

The movie ‘Fighter’, directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, is a masterpiece in cinematic brilliance. The film seamlessly blends heart-thumping action and patriotic fervor, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. Brace yourself for an epic journey as ‘Fighter’ takes flight in theaters on January 25th, 2024. It offers a spectacle that redefines cinematic excellence.