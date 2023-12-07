Audience goes gaga over Naga Chaitanya, in his streaming debut series, Dhootha

Powerful performances, a riveting storyline, and unpredictable twists in Prime Video’s Telugu Original series, Dhootha, has left the audience in a tizzy, garnering praise and rave reviews from audience and critics alike.

Centered around investigative journalist Sagar, who discovers shreds of newspapers predicting horrific incidents that befall people around him, that are beyond his worst nightmare. With no help in sight, he realizes that he alone must find a way to stop these unfortunate events before he runs out of time.

Fans of Naga Chaitanya have been going gaga for his exceptional portrayal of Sagar, a character unlike any other he’s embodied before this series. The supernatural suspense-thriller has ignited a fervor among audiences, making ‘Dhootha’ a must-watch for those craving an edge-of-their-seat thrilling experience.

#Dhootha Well Made An Engaging Thriller..Writing was exceptional 👌👌

IMO liked all the episodes@chay_akkineni performance 👌👌👏

Fan of @Vikram_K_Kumar

After Yavarum Nalam ,Manam & 24 #Dhootha at his best💥🔥

Highly Recommended 👏👏👌#DhoothaOnPrimehttps://t.co/ZCiIF1U7NB — Sugan Krish (@Im_Sugan07) December 1, 2023

Still in the awe of how perfect #Dhootha was. Every apsect of it was beautifully weaved and brilliantly presented. Vikram kumar finally delivered a complete thriller and everyone please help yourselves getting indulged into it🤌 — Sushanth (@PichaLiteBro) December 1, 2023

https://x.com/shivanirvana/status/1732045972581364072?s=46&t=k478FIjv-u36sD-SXRR7-g

Completed watching #Dhootha webseries !!#NagaChaitanya you nailed it bro and showed your real acting potential !!

It’s really engaging and creates curiosity to binge watch it .

Great work @Vikram_K_Kumar 🫡#DhoothaOnPrime pic.twitter.com/uIdudXk0u1 — Dilip Kumar (@DiliKadiyala) December 4, 2023

#DhoothaOnPrime is a very good watch! Vikram kumar excelled with the supernatural part and the twist at the end! Not a single dull moment, keeps u hinged until the end! — ♪♪Ⓡⓐⓖⓗⓤ♪♪ (@Its_Raghu_) December 6, 2023

#DhoothaOnPrime

An excellent show that I couldn't stop myself from finishing the whole series at a go. The series kept me alert and full of thrill from the beginning to the end. All the actors have done a great job. & Chay and Priya ❤️❤️#Dhootha pic.twitter.com/r15Z2GZhQa — 𝕃𝕦𝕟𝕒 𝔸𝕟𝕪𝕒 (@tweets_anya) December 6, 2023

#Dhootha, holds a Great Production Value for a REGIONAL WEB SERIES, in Recent Times 👏🏼 All the characters, have a Proper Ending with Justification !! Once Again, The BRAND "@Vikram_K_Kumar" displays his ORIGINALITY & CALIBRE 🔥 ENJOYED IT TO THE CORE ♥️#DhoothaOnPrime — Gokul Ram M (@iammgr97) December 5, 2023

Produced by Sharrath Marar under the banner of NorthStar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Dhootha is directed by Vikram K Kumar. The supernatural suspense-thriller features an accomplished ensemble cast, including Naga Chaitanya Akkineni in the lead, along with Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shanker, and Prachi Desai in pivotal roles. The eight-part series is now streaming in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on Prime Video across 240 countries and territories.