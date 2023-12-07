Movies | Releases

Audience goes gaga over Naga Chaitanya, in his streaming debut series, Dhootha

Powerful performances, a riveting storyline, and unpredictable twists in Prime Video’s Telugu Original series, Dhootha, has left the audience in a tizzy, garnering praise and rave reviews from audience and critics alike.

Centered around investigative journalist Sagar, who discovers shreds of newspapers predicting horrific incidents that befall people around him, that are beyond his worst nightmare. With no help in sight, he realizes that he alone must find a way to stop these unfortunate events before he runs out of time.

Fans of Naga Chaitanya have been going gaga for his exceptional portrayal of Sagar, a character unlike any other he’s embodied before this series. The supernatural suspense-thriller has ignited a fervor among audiences, making ‘Dhootha’ a must-watch for those craving an edge-of-their-seat thrilling experience.

Produced by Sharrath Marar under the banner of NorthStar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Dhootha is directed by Vikram K Kumar. The supernatural suspense-thriller features an accomplished ensemble cast, including Naga Chaitanya Akkineni in the lead, along with Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shanker, and Prachi Desai in pivotal roles. The eight-part series is now streaming in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on Prime Video across 240 countries and territories.

