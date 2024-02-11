Be it stepping into the character of a surrogate mother to being the first female superstar robot, Kriti Sanon proves it all, she is an unstoppable and well-deserving National Awardee!

Kriti Sanon, a name synonymous with versatility and brilliant acting credentials, has once again left an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences with her latest release, ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.’ In this pathbreaking film, Kriti takes on the challenging role of Sifra, a robot, showcasing her commitment to pushing boundaries in storytelling narrative.

The film not only stands out for its innovative storyline but also for Kriti’s impeccable portrayal of Sifra, a character that required a balance of emotion and artificial intelligence. Her nuanced performance has garnered praise from critics and audiences alike, proving once again why she stands as a National Award winner.

Before her groundbreaking role as Sifra, Kriti showcased her range as an actor in ‘Mimi,’ where she portrayed the role of a surrogate mother. This poignant performance was met with widespread acclaim, solidifying Kriti’s reputation as an actor who fearlessly embraces diverse and challenging roles.

With ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya,’ she has broadened her horizon as an actor, delving into uncharted territories and bringing a robotic character to life with remarkable authenticity.