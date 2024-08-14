Bill Skarsgård opens up why he feels ‘The Crow’ is perfect for today’s audiences

The Crow, a dark and thrilling tale of love and vengeance, is all set to hit the theatres on August 23rd. Directed by visionary filmmaker Rupert Sanders, this modern reimagining of James O’Barr’s iconic graphic novel promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Leading the stellar cast is Bill Skarsgård, who stars as Eric Draven, a man resurrected from the dead to avenge the brutal murder of his soulmate, Shelly, portrayed by the talented FKA Twigs. With Danny Huston in a commanding role, the film weaves a gripping narrative of justice and redemption, set against a backdrop of relentless action and breath-taking visuals.

The Crow immerses viewers in a world of gothic beauty and raw emotion, with Skarsgård delivering a powerful performance as the tormented yet resilient Eric. “The Crow is very much a film for today’s audiences,” Skarsgård shares. “What drew me to this project was the opportunity to bring a fresh, dynamic energy to Eric—a character who, despite his intimidating exterior, is profoundly vulnerable and deeply in love.”

Elaborating on his character, Skarsgård adds, “Eric is tormented, raw, and vulnerable. But there’s another side to him; he’s also gentle and hurting. Eric has grown up in a destructive household and has been living on the streets. He uses drugs and other vices to survive, with only Eric’s creative work in music and drawing giving him purpose.” The actor continues, “Then Eric meets Shelly, which transforms him.”he film explores the depths of love, loss, and vengeance through a contemporary lens, all under the visionary view of director Rupert Sanders.

With a visually dark aesthetic drawn from the haunting imagery of the graphic novel, The Crow explores themes of true love and the extreme measures one will take to preserve it. It is set against a backdrop of relentless action and breath-taking visuals.