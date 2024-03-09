Celebrating 1 Year Of ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ & The Phenomenal Shraddha Kapoor in ‘Show Me The Thumka’!

It’s been a year since the release of ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar,‘ and one song, in particular, has left an unforgettable mark on audiences across the nation. ‘Show Me The Thumka,’ featuring the mesmerizing Shraddha Kapoor, emerged as the undisputed chartbuster of the year, capturing hearts with its infectious beats and Shraddha’s irresistible dance moves.

From the moment ‘Show Me The Thumka’ hit the screens, it became an instant sensation. Dressed in a radiant yellow saree that exuded elegance, charm and oomph, Shraddha dazzled audiences with her killer moves and sizzling avatar, setting the screen ablaze with her electrifying performance.

Shraddha Kapoor’s signature thumka step – a move so catchy and iconic became the talk of the town and a favourite on dance floors everywhere. With effortless grace and boundless energy, Kapoor breathed life into the song, minus inhibition, infusing it with a sense of joy and liveliness that was impossible to resist.

Social media platforms were abuzz with the hashtag #ShowMeTheThumka, as fans from all over shared videos of themselves attempting to recreate Kapoor’s iconic dance moves. From celebrities to fans, everyone was captivated by the magic of ‘Show Me The Thumka,’ making it the most talked-about song of the year.

With the popularity of the track, Shraddha Kapoor further went on to reiterate her popularity as Bollywood’s most loved actress. Not surprising for someone who has an incredible followership of over 88 million on Instagram.