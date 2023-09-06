Movies | Releases

Celebrating 4 years of Chhichhore: What made Shraddha Kapoor’s every college kid’s ultimate crush!

Shraddha Kapoor is the most loved actors' in the Indian Entertainment Industry and rightly so. She has established herself as a prominent figure in the entertainment business due to her unwavering dedication to her craft.

06 Sep,2023 20:27:36
Celebrating 4 years of Chhichhore: What made Shraddha Kapoor’s every college kid’s ultimate crush! 849257

Shraddha Kapoor is the most loved actors’ in the Indian Entertainment Industry and rightly so. She has established herself as a prominent figure in the entertainment business due to her unwavering dedication to her craft. One of the blockbuster films in her career is Chhichhore, which received rave audiences and critics reviews, completes 4 years to its release today. The dreamy character of ‘Maya’ played by Shraddha still remains fresh in the hearts of the audiences and became every college going kid’s ultimate crush.

The actress carried the whole look effortlessly and was touted as the Dream Girl for young kids across the nation. Besides her mesmerising screen presence and unbeatable charm in the film, Shraddha is also hailed by the fans and the audiences for her superlative performance in the film, which saw her as a college girl as well as a married woman- both of which were equalled loved by the audiences. The way the actress balanced the contrast between both distinct personalities was a key point to note.

Kapoor’s outstanding performance in ‘Chhichhore’ has appealed to audiences of all ages, and undoubtedly still remains fresh in the minds of the viewers.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha Kapoor will be next seen in the highly-awaited Stree 2

