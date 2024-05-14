“Champion Aa Raha Hai”; Get Ready to see Kartik Aaryan in a never-before-seen avatar in Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan’s Chandu Champion! The First Asset To out Tomorrow

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, ‘Chandu Champion’ starring Kartik Aaryan is indeed one of the biggest releases of the year. With every picture, and news about Kartik’s preparation for the character, and locations, the buzz for the film continues to grow. With only a month left for the film to release in theaters on June 14, 2024, the audience is excited to see the posters, trailer, and songs of this much-awaited film.

In an exciting update, the makers surprised everyone by dropping a cryptic post. The makers on their social media handle share a message saying, “Champion Aa Raha Hai”. This message is sure to put a smile on everyone’s face as this marks the beginning of a massive campaign of ‘Chandu Champion’. Kick-starting the campaign, the makers will unveil the first Asset of the film, tomorrow. Following the poster release, the makers will take ahead the campaign by the launch of, the trailer, songs, and other assets. While the audiences are excited to see Kartik Aaryan in a never-before-seen avatar in this extraordinary tale, the news of the asset will keep the excitement at its peak.

Kartik Aaryan has undergone several rigorous preparations for his character in Chandu Champion. Right from the body language to the physique, appearance, and dialogue delivery, he has worked on every aspect to bring the character to life on-screen. This has indeed piqued my excitement to witness Kartik in Chandu Champion.

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, ‘Chandu Champion’ is set for a June 14, 2024 release, and is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.