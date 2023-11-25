Chartbuster confirmed’ Netizens hail Shah Rukh Khan & Taapsee Pannu’s Dunki Drop 2 Lutt Putt Gaya from Dunki

The first song Dunki Drop 2 Lutt Putt Gaya from Dunki is indeed a musical treat for the audience. With its heartwarming tunes, loving lyrics, and the first-time chemistry of Shah Rukh Khan & Taapsee Pannu, the song has indeed arrived as a fresh breeze of love and romance. With Arijit Singh’s magical voice, Pritam’s beautiful composition, Swanand Kirkire, and IP Singh’s stirring lyrics, and Shah Rukh Khan’s evergreen charm, the song has taken over the heads of the masses. The madness for the song among the mess is well witnessed on social media where fans are expressing their love for it.

From calling it a fun and loving song to having a smile while watching it, the netizens are praising Dunki Drop 2 Lutt Putt Gaya all over social media. Some of the comments go like this –

A fan wrote – “So fun and loving song

Love you ”

So fun and loving song Love you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DaNUkE279T — MAHA SRK FAN (@MahaanSRK) November 22, 2023

Yet another fan wrote – “Such a sweet, cute and heartwarming song. I had a constant smile on my face while watching the music video. Mazaa aa gaya, very happy vibes. #LuttPuttGaya”

Such a sweet, cute and heartwarming song. I had a constant smile on my face while watching the music video. Mazaa aa gaya, very happy vibes. #LuttPuttGaya ✨️💜 — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) November 22, 2023

A fan wrote – “One user wrote, “Such a cute song”.”

Such a cute song 🥰 pic.twitter.com/wrmWAZEVOl — 👸Sharania Jhanvi𓀠 (@SharaniaJ) November 22, 2023

Another user wrote, “Such a cute, feel-good song Hardy has won my heart completely”.

Such a cute, feel-good song 🥹♥️ Hardy has won my heart completely 🥰 — Samina ✨ (@SRKsSamina_) November 22, 2023

A netizen reacted – “I’m also excited about the release of Dunki. It’s a collaboration between Khan and director Rajkumar Hirani, who have previously worked together on the films 3 Idiots and PK. I’m hoping that Dunki will be another successful film for the duo.”

I'm also excited about the release of Dunki. It's a collaboration between Khan and director Rajkumar Hirani, who have previously worked together on the films 3 Idiots and PK. I'm hoping that Dunki will be another successful film for the duo. — ViVi (@ViVu_Chung) November 22, 2023

Another user commented, “#LuttPuttGaya is pure magic. #DunkiDrop2 is fall or #SRK’s unmatchable energy and love”.

A fan also wrote – “After one time listing it’s ok ok

But if in loop

#LuttPuttGaya”

After one time listing it's ok ok But if in loop 💪💥#LuttPuttGaya — King Appu 𝕏 (@itsKingAppu) November 22, 2023

Another fan wrote – “Perfect beat and perfect lyrics Thanks for the song #SRK”

Perfect beat and perfect lyrics Thanks for the song #SRK — Saifi Sonu (@isaifisonu) November 22, 2023

A fan also commented – “Another SRK-Arijit masterclass ”

Another SRK-Arijit masterclass ❤️ — Johns (@JohnyBravo183) November 22, 2023

Calling it a cute song, a fan wrote – “Cutest song of 2023 !!! Got more than we all expected 🔥

#LuttPuttGaya”

Cutest song of 2023 !!! Got more than we all expected 🔥#LuttPuttGaya pic.twitter.com/n9hCaXFcXY — Javed (Fan) (@JoySRKian_2) November 22, 2023

Expressing his love for a scene, a fan wrote – “Tadna bandh karo ji” 😂♥️

Such a cute, beautiful, feel-good song! And Hardy has my heart @iamsrk 🥹♥️

#DunkiDrop2 #LuttPuttGaya #Dunki”

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, starring along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is a Christmas release, hitting theatres on the 21st of December 2023.