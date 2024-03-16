Crew Fever Is Taking Over! Kriti Sanon gets mobbed by fans as she visits an event to promote her anticipated film for the year

The excitement around ‘Crew’ is growing with every passing day. It is undoubtedly the most talked-about movie and the most anticipated film of the year. After the teaser and the songs ‘Naina’ and ‘Ghagra’ received an overwhelming response, viewers were eagerly waiting to witness the remarkable trio of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon together on the big screen for the first time.

Recently, actress Kriti Sanon visited an event to promote the highly anticipated film Crew, and the madness of the masses was witnessed to catch a glimpse of the actress as Kriti Sanon was mobbed by the fans.

The arrival of Kriti Sanon at the event caused a surge of excitement among the attendees, who eagerly took pictures with the actress. A brief preview was offered to the audience ahead of the trailer launch, scheduled for tomorrow. The anticipation and enthusiasm of the viewers to see the stars on the big screen are at an all-time high.

There can be no denying the fact that Crew is generating chatter among the audiences. The film, right from the teaser, is promising to be a massive entertainer of the year that is sure to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

The film ‘Crew’ has been directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and was filmed in multiple locations across India, primarily in Mumbai. The film is a significant release for Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, and it is scheduled to hit the big screens on March 29, 2024.