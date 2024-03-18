Crew takes over! The trailer this out an out entertaining comedy heist becomes the most-viewed trailer with 50+ million views

The out-and-out entertaining trailer of ‘Crew’ has made immense noise all over. Following the massive response to the teaser and the songs, the fans and the audiences were eagerly waiting for the trailer of the film. Post the release of the trailer, the excitement among the audiences have grown exponentially.

It can’t be denied that, with the cast that boasts of stunning beauties and talents like Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, the trailer piqued everyone’s excitement to watch the film on big screens from March 29th, 2024.

Prepare to embark on a cinematic journey like never before with “Crew.” Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, this highly anticipated film from Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network is set to hit theaters on March 29th, 2024. Brace yourself for an extraordinary adventure as “Crew” promises to deliver a cinematic spectacle that will leave you spellbound.