‘Devara’ Director Koratala Siva Says This About Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR’s Duo! Read more for deets!

After making her mark in Bollywood with performances in films like Dhadak, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, and Mili, Janhvi Kapoor is now set to make her debut in South Indian cinema with her upcoming film ‘Devara’. In this highly anticipated project, she will share the screen with Jr NTR, taking on the role of Thangam, who is set to be NTR’s love interest in the film.

The recent trailer of ‘Devara’ features Janhvi’s quirky character, Thangam, engaging in lively banter with Jr NTR’s titular character, Devara. This fresh pairing is generating significant buzz, showcasing their dynamic interaction and hinting at a compelling romantic subplot.

At the recent trailer launch event for ‘Devara’ in Mumbai, director Koratala Siva drew enthusiastic applause from the crowd with his praise for Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR’s on-screen chemistry. Comparing their dynamic to that of the legendary pairing of Sridevi and Sr NTR, who have collaborated on several notable projects, he remarked, “It comes out as, after NTR sir and Sridevi mam’s chemistry, it is now Jr NTR and Janhvi.”

Much like her mother, Janhvi looks elegant on & off screen with her unique blend of grace and charisma, echoing the timeless appeal that made Sridevi a beloved figure in Indian cinema. This resemblance is evident not only in her appearance but also in her magnetic presence and dancing skills, as seen in the recently released music videos for ‘Devara’, including the romantic numbers ‘Daavudi’ and ‘Chuttamalle’ which won the hearts of Janhvi’s fans with her amazing moves & energetic performance.

As Janhvi steps into her role as Thangam, fans look forward to the dynamic pairing of Janhvi Kapoor with Jr NTR in ‘Devara’, which is scheduled to hit the theaters on September 27.