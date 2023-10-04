Movies | Releases

Doha’s F1 Weekend: A starry affair with Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Jacqueline Fernandez & more!

A Bollywood invasion in Doha! Jackky Bhagnani's Jjust Live leads an all-star cast - Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Kiara Advani, Jacqueline Fernandez & more for an unforgettable F1 weekend!!

Author: IWMBuzz
04 Oct,2023 17:48:42
Entertainer No. 1, a remarkable initiative by Jackky Bhagnani’s Jjust Live, is all set to take the global entertainment stage by storm. This groundbreaking event marks the debut of an Indian entertainment company in Qatar, perfectly timed to coincide with the electrifying F1 weekend in Doha. Scheduled for October 6 at the QNCC in Doha, it promises an unforgettable experience for fans and enthusiasts alike.

Entertainer No. 1 in Qatar is poised to deliver a dazzling lineup of star-studded performances, featuring some of India’s most renowned names from Bollywood. The stellar artist roster includes Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kiara Advani, comedian Bharti Singh and the visionary himself, Jackky Bhagnani. Amplifying the grandeur of the event, attendees will be treated to a heart-pounding musical performance by the reigning monarch of melodies, King.

The F1 weekend in Qatar will be transformed into a colossal celebration of entertainment and culture, fusing India’s vibrant talent with Qatar’s thriving hospitality and tourism sectors. This fusion promises an entertainment extravaganza that knows no boundaries and is poised to leave a lasting impression on all who attend.

Jackky Bhagnani, the visionary founder of Jjust Group shared his excitement for this groundbreaking event saying, “Entertainer No.1 was founded to redefine entertainment on a global scale. Our debut in Qatar marks a significant milestone in this journey. We are immensely proud to showcase the incredible talents of India and provide an unforgettable experience to the people of Qatar. This is just the beginning of a new era in entertainment, and we are excited about the future.”

Shyam Chhabria, CEO of Jjust Group, adds, “This isn’t just another event. We’re talking about a jaw-dropping fusion of speed and glamour that will reshape the way people think about entertainment.”

With the steadfast support of Jjust Live, Qatar Tourism, and Qatar Airways, this event is destined to become a highlight of the F1 weekend, offering an unforgettable fusion of music, dance, and Bollywood glamour.

Mark your calendars for October 6th, as Entertainer No. 1 takes center stage in Qatar, setting new benchmarks in global entertainment.

