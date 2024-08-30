Fans Are Raving About Vijay Varma’s Stellar Performance in IC814!

Released today, IC814 has already taken the internet by storm, with Vijay Varma leading the series in an unforgettable role as Captain Devi Sharan. Fans can’t stop raving about his performance, praising his intense portrayal and magnetic screen presence.

One fan tweeted, “ I m watching IC814, OMG Vijayyyy😍 IC814 was totally leading the show! Can’t get over his swag & intensity!! 🤯🙌”

https://x.com/josephaldrichf1/status/1829089986001490336?s=46

From his powerful dialogues to his commanding scenes, Vijay’s acting prowess has left fans spellbound.

As one comment was: “Bruh!!!! Vijay Varma’s acting in IC814 is INSANE! 😳💥 Watching it RN”

One fan tweeted “IC814 is LIT but Vijay Varma as Captain Devi Sharan is the REAL showstopper!! 🤌🔥👏”

https://x.com/ShreyaJuneja03/status/1829090222086250995?t=2TBEWnrc_uIYX8E3EDcSHg&s=19

It’s clear—Vijay Varma’s electrifying performance has made IC814 a must-watch, and fans can’t seem to get enough! As one fan summed it up perfectly, “ Just watching the series, Vijay 😍🔥 slayed every second in IC814!! Can’t stop watching!! 🫶”

https://x.com/aleena_112000/status/1829089857336901979?t=hDRi8zqVPs0goQrtMmVlZQ&s=19

There was also one comment on YouTube, highlighting his humbleness “First time I am seeing Vijay Verma is nervous while speaking, shows how much he admires and respect the legends like Naseer Saab, Pankaj sir and Manoj Sir, and special mention Arwind Swamy. Such a powerful round table it is”

As Vijay Varma continues to rise in the entertainment industry, his role in the upcoming web series ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ further exemplifies his shift from the periphery to the spotlight. Vijay plays the role of a pilot in ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’, which chronicles the harrowing events of the 1999 Indian Airlines IC 814 hijacking, a crisis that gripped the nation, and is currently available to stream on Netflix.