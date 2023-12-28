Fans speculate “Which Film is Cooking?”as Vikrant Massey posts a picture with Kareena Kapoor

Vikrant Massey is a versatile actor in the Indian film industry. He is known for delivering some of the finest performances in recent years. In 2023, he starred in ’12th Fail’, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film is based on real-life events and features Vikrant as the character of Manoj Sharma. The film was a commercial success and Vikrant received immense love and praise from the audience for his performance. He brought the character of Manoj Sharma to life on the big screen with his exceptional acting skills.

After the tremendous success of the movie “12th Fail”, people are eagerly waiting to see the lead actor in more films. Amidst all the speculations, the actor shared a picture with himself on which he is seen posing with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Both of them were seen smiling in the picture while sharing it with their fans. Vikrant expresses his fanboy love for Kareena Kapoor and captions,

“I’ve always loved her. But this day, I fell in love all over again.



As soon as the picture surfaced on social media, it spread like wildfire among the netizens, and they started manifesting a movie of Vikrant and Kareena together, flooding the actor’s social media posts with comments.

A fan hailed the pair, giving the reference to Jab We Met, and commented,

“Geet From JWM & Veer from BBB Just perfect characters together”

Another fan wrote,

“Can someone cast them together please?”

Praising the pair, a social media user wrote,

“They look so good together we want to watch them in a movie”

Another fan wrote,

“Vikrant and Kareena Perfect Combo’

A fan manifested the film of them together and wrote,

“Which film is cooking?”

Vikrant will appear in the upcoming movie ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba’, which is the second part of the Haseen Dilruba series. Additionally, he will be seen in ‘Sector 36’ and a romantic love story directed by Niranjan Iyengar, starring alongside Raashi Khanna.