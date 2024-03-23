Flying start for Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter as it trends at No. 1 on Netflix; netizens are loving ‘Patty’!

Hrithik Roshan indeed left everyone spellbound with his magnificent charm as a Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania known by his call sign “Patty” in his recently released film Fighter. Arrived with his unbeatable charm, killer looks, magical dance moves and fresh chemistry with Deepika Padukone, the superstar truly gave yet another phenomenal performance in the film. While the film enjoyed a successful run on the big screens as the Republic Day gift to movie-goers, it was recently released on Netflix and continues its position at No. 1 while Netizens are all praise for Hrithik for his phenomenal performance.

Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter has arrived on Netflix in full force and is trending at No. 1. Hrithik indeed yet again proved his magic of winning hearts with his performance in the film. Perfectly playing the role of a Squadron Leader, the star exudes sheer patriotism and his unbeatable charm, making the film fly high with its arrival on the big screen. Continuing the spree, he has arrived in the OTT arena and has set a strong foot from the start itself. The netizens are also hailing Hrithik for his amazing performance and look. With #FighterOnNetflix, fans are expressing their love for the performance. Here’s how Netizens reacted –

No matter how many actors come and go, this is an evergreen actor.#HrithikRoshan #FighterOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/3S7RuRCbrg — SUVASHREE (@isuvashree) March 21, 2024

Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania

Call Sign: Patty

Designation: Squadron Pilot

Unit: Air Dragons Fighter Forever 🇮🇳#FighterOnNetflix #HrithikRoshan𓃵 pic.twitter.com/UG0rBETDzt — Greek God ki Jay🔱 (@JAYDIP_RATHOD_) March 21, 2024

Moreover, Hrithik has been immensely loved by the audience and earned amazing reviews for his performance in the film.

‘Fighter’ is directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles. The movie delves into the life of an Indian Air Force pilot, portrayed by Hrithik Roshan, and his journey to protect his nation and loved ones.