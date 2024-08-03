From 3 Idiots to Sanju: Rajkumar Hirani’s Top 5 Films Ranked

Rajkumar Hirani, known for his masterful storytelling and unique cinematic style, has directed several acclaimed films. Here are his top 5 films based on IMDb ratings:

3 Idiots (2009)

IMDb Rating: 8.4

Synopsis: “3 Idiots” is a wonderful movie that combines humor and heart. It showcases director Hirani’s wit and Aamir Khan’s brilliance. The film follows three friends as they navigate the pressures of the Indian education system, emphasizing that academic success isn’t the only path to fulfillment.

PK (2014)

IMDb Rating: 8.1

Synopsis: PK is Hirani’s satirical take on societal absurdities. Aamir Khan plays an alien stranded on Earth who uncovers the complexities and contradictions of human beliefs while searching for a way home.

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003)

IMDb Rating: 8.1

Synopsis: Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. is a heartwarming blend of laughter and charisma. The plot follows a local thug, Munna Bhai, who joins medical school to honor his father’s wishes, employing unorthodox methods to spread joy and healing.

Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006)

IMDb Rating: 8

Synopsis: “Lage Raho Munna Bhai” is a sequel to “Munna Bhai MBBS,” where Gandhian principles are integrated into the film’s main storyline. This sequel expertly combines humor with straightforward life lessons to demonstrate the ongoing relevance of Gandhi’s ideas.

Sanju (2018)

IMDb Rating: 7.8

Synopsis: Sanju is a biographical drama that explores the controversial life of Sanjay Dutt. Hirani’s storytelling and Ranbir Kapoor’s performance capture the highs and lows of Dutt’s life, providing a compelling look at his personal and professional struggles.