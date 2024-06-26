“From a Non-swimmer to Swimming with all the Swimming-Champions” Says Kartik Aaryan as he takes us through the making of Chandu Champion!

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Directed by Kabir Khan, “Chandu Champion” is one of the most loved films of the year, captivating the hearts of the audience. With amazing word of mouth, the film has maintained a steady hold at the box office. Besides bringing an extraordinary story to the screen, it also portrays Kartik Aaryan in a never-before-seen avatar, showcasing his dedication clearly. In the film, he portrays the character of freestyle swimmer Murlikant Petkar, a role that required him to learn swimming from scratch. With relentless dedication and hard work, he achieved an expert level.

Taking to his social media, Kartik shared a video capturing his journey of learning swimming. Despite being a non-swimmer, Kartik gave his all to not only acquire the skill but also to excel at it. Even after facing shoulder injuries, viral fever, and neck pain, he swam and triumphed, performing faster than some seasoned swimmers. Considering his level of preparation, one can only imagine the dedication he displayed in real life. Alongside the video, he captioned:

“From a Non-swimmer to Swimming with all the Swimming-Champions ,

Have learnt so much in this incredible journey

Big Thanx to my trainer @virdhawal for being so patient 🙏🏻

#ChanduChampion 🇮🇳 in Theatres”

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala shared his experience of being on the set and Kartik’s hardwork. He said, “When you actually come down to the shoot, you realize how difficult it is, how much ever you train. To being in the water for 9 hours at this temperature. He has got 101 fever today, he has got viral infection but still he is in that water.”

While speaking about Kartik’s dedication, director Kabir Khan said, “It was amazing how fast he was able to learn the skill and actually look like he could compete against these international athletes. We were all Plesently surprised, the way Kartik stood his grounds against a top level of international athletes.”

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Directed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion was released on June 14, 2024.