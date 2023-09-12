From an Engineering college to a National Award winning Actor- This is the story of Kriti Sanon!

Kriti Sanon has become a name that resonates with inspiration and triumph in recent times. Her recent win of the National Award serves as a testament to her exceptional growth as an actor. Kriti has undoubtedly shattered the glass ceiling and propelled herself into a new orbit. Her journey, from being a middle-class outsider to becoming a National Award-winning actress in just nine years, is truly commendable. It not only showcases her talent but also her resilience and determination.

Kriti’s journey from being an engineer to becoming a model, and then a successful actor, producer, and entrepreneur, is nothing short of remarkable. Her path was not an easy one, as she encountered numerous challenges due to being an outsider in the industry. However, Kriti’s exceptional talent and determination helped her overcome all the obstacles and forge her own way, ultimately changing the narrative.

Kriti’s outstanding performance in the film ‘Mimi’ has truly showcased her talent as an actor. Playing the lead role, Kriti portrayed the character with a rare combination of grace and authenticity. From the energetic dance number “Param Sundari” to her bold and upfront portrayal, Kriti’s performance was truly immersive. Her portrayal of ‘Mimi’ has solidified the film’s place as an iconic one.

It was clear that she was dedicated to her craft as she transformed her physical appearance to portray the role of a surrogate mother early in her career. She gained 15 kgs for the role to ensure authenticity, despite the daunting task of losing the weight for subsequent projects. Her meticulous attention to dialect and immersive portrayal of Mimi are a testament to her commitment to her craft.

Kriti is not only an accomplished actor but has also expanded her horizons by venturing into production and entrepreneurship. She is a true trailblazer who has diversified her portfolio with the launch of her skincare brand. This is a testament to her dynamism and ability to explore new avenues.

Kriti’s future looks promising with several exciting projects in the pipeline. She will star in a robotic love story with Shahid Kapoor, ‘Ganapath’ with Tiger Shroff, ‘The Crew’ with Kareena Kapoor Khan, and her debut production venture ‘Do Patti’ where she will also act alongside Kajol. Kriti’s journey continues to inspire us by breaking the glass ceiling and proving that the sky is just the beginning, not the limit.