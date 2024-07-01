From choosing the title ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ to blending elements of thrill into a love story, Neeraj Pandey shares exclusive insights into his upcoming release during a Reddit AMA session.

In a career spanning 16 years, Neeraj Pandey has explored a variety of genres. From his smashing debut with ‘A Wednesday!’ to acclaimed films like ‘Special 26,’ ‘Baby,’ ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story,’ and the patriotic web franchise ‘Special Ops,’ Pandey has now ventured into new territory with his first love story, ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.’ This romance, featuring Ajay Devgn and Tabu as lovers whose passion remains undiluted even after being separated for 23 years, promises a fresh and unique narrative.

During the Reddit AMA, Pandey answered some of the most anticipated questions about his film. When asked why he chose the title ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ for a love story, he replied, “You have to see the film to understand that, releasing on 5th July.”

Another user inquired about the film’s thrilling elements, saying, “Your movies have always been engaging and edge-of-the-seat thrillers. Can we expect the same from ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’? Planning to watch it on the first day.” Pandey enthusiastically responded with a big “YES.”

When questioned about what inspired him to make a love story, Pandey shared, “A lot of people have come to me saying they don’t find MS Dhoni as a sports movie but a romantic film, and that is surprising. But a story is a story.”

Describing ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ in three words, he chose, “Life. Love. Eternal.”

This Reddit AMA session was a delightful experience for all Neeraj Pandey fans as they eagerly waited for the film.

‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ is a musical romantic drama spanning 23 years, set between 2000 and 2023. The original soundtrack for the film has been composed by the Oscar-winning music director M.M. Keeravani. The film also features a stellar ensemble cast including Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar, and Shantanu Maheshwari.

