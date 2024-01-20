From Shilpa Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha, and Khushi Dubey, All the Actresses Who Ace Don The Cop Cap!

Cop dramas have evolved and gained immense popularity among recent genres because of the thrills and intrigue that they provide. Numerous actresses have made their imprint in this genre lately by boldly adopting the cop persona. Actresses have been breaking parameters and stigmas; one such part that has become increasingly popular in recent years is them essaying the character of a cop. The actresses have demonstrated that they are capable of giving performances that are just as intense and remarkable as those of their male counterparts. Here is a list of some:

Sonakshi Sinha left a lasting impact in her fans’ hearts and minds when she portrayed sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati in Dahaad. Her outstanding performance in bringing the role to life won her much praise and recognition.

With the much-anticipated series Indian Police Force, Shilpa Shetty is about to leave her mark in Rohit Shetty’s world of cops, much to the delight of fans. Shilpa Shetty, who is renowned for her dynamic acting skills, will portray the fierce female cop Tara Shetty in the series.

Television is venturing into the cop saga. Star Plus has brought to its audience a new undercover cop saga, Aankh Micholi, starring Khushi Dubey and Navneet Malik. Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, Aankh Micholi promises to keep audiences hooked on their television screens with this gripping tale. Aankh Micholi is the tale of Rukhmini (Khushi Dubey) as an undercover cop who aspires to be an IPS officer.

Just like Shilpa Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha, and Khushi Dubey, don the cop cap and ace it! We could not agree more!

