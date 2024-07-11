From Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari to Ulajh, Janhvi Kapoor has an exciting line up to watch out for

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most beautiful actresses of our industry. With a vibrant and dynamic filmography, she has consistently stepped into different characters with each film. Whether it’s Janhvi in Mr. & Mrs. Mahi or her upcoming film Ulajh, whose teaser has created an intrigue for thriller.

Both roles are so different from each other, in Mr. & Mrs. Mahi Janhvi was seen playing a cricketer while in Ulajh she will be playing the role of an IFS officer. Both her roles were distinctly different from her past releases, and she has a very dynamic lineup with diverse characters awaiting for release.

Check the list here.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ will star Janhvi Kapoor as Tulsi Kumari and Varun Dhawan as Sunny Sanskari. In this film, Janhvi takes on a comic drama role.

Ulajh

In ‘Ulajh’, Janhvi will be seen playing the role of a IFS officer. Known for stepping into various kinds of characters, she once again embraces a completely different shade in this film, distinct from any of her previous works.

Devara: Part 1

Devara: Part 1 is an action drama which will mark Janhvi’s Telugu debut alongside Jr NTR. The first look of Janhvi in this film has already created a stir among the audience, sparking curiosity about her character in the film.

RC16

Janhvi will play the female lead in ‘RC16,’ a highly anticipated sports drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana and starring Ram Charan. The film is expected to be a cinematic spectacle, blending elements of period drama with the intensity of a sports plot.