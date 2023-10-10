Ganapath creates History: 2 Lakh Global Fans of Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and legendary Amitabh Bachchan launched the trailer, making it trend on no.1 social media

In an unprecedented and historic event, 200,000 fervent fans of Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Amitabh Bachchan united for the trailer launch of their much-anticipated film, “Ganapath.” The trailer quickly rose to the number one trend on YouTube, thanks to the fans’ massive social media buzz that echoed throughout the digital world.

The launch of the trailer for “Ganapath” was an epic social media event, drawing fans from all over the country who came together to make it a massive success. The hashtag #FansLaunchGanapathTrailer quickly became the talk of the town, not only in India but worldwide. In fact, an impressive 8 out of the top 10 trends on X were related to this groundbreaking event.

The trailer launch of this movie was unique because the fans played an extraordinary role. Over 200,000 fans took it upon themselves to share the trailer on their social media profiles, turning the event into a collective celebration of their favorite actor’s work. This fan-driven initiative created an unparalleled buzz that led to the trailer receiving over 17 million views across various online platforms.

This level of fan engagement and participation had never been witnessed before in the Indian film industry. The traction that “Ganapath” garnered was not only remarkable but also unheard of. It showcased the immense power and influence of fans in shaping the narrative and promotion of a film, making it a game-changer in the world of Indian Cinema.