Get Ready to Immerse Yourself in the Tunes of True Love with Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’s First Song ‘Tuu’

The trailer of Neeraj Pandey’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha has taken audiences by storm. Presenting his first-ever love story, Neeraj Pandey brings back Ajay Devgn and Tabu’s sizzling chemistry to the big screen, showcasing their intense romance alongside the fresh pairing of Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar.

While the trailer is the talk of the town, the sneak peek of the beautiful melodies in the trailer has increased anticipation to unveil the musical genius crafted by Oscar-winning music composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Manoj Muntashir.

Releasing the first song from the film titled Tuu, the makers showcase the innocence of young romance and the longing of meeting after a long period, all emotions expressed through the magical song sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Javed Ali.

Talking about the song, writer-director Neeraj Pandey shares, “It’s said that there are seven stages of love. ‘Tu’ is a song that captures the essence of all of these seven in a duration of 4 mins and 11 seconds. It’s a song about love and there was a lot of labour involved too. A big shoutout to my partners in crime, composer Kreem saab and lyricist Manoj. Another big shoutout to my singers Sukhi pa and Javed. And my sincere thanks to the chorus & all the musicians involved. Enjoy as ‘Tu’ is for all of You.”

Crafting these beautiful tunes for this love saga, Oscar-winning music composer MM Keeravani shares, “Adrenaline rush followed by composed calmness, festive chants followed by admiration of the lover, anticipated climax followed by a determined statement… the three verses of this love song display the rainbow of romance in the air – conceived by passionate movie maker Neeraj Pandey. It was a much cherished experience for me to have the energies of Sukhwinder Singh and vibrations of Javed Ali echoing the wonderful words by my good old friend Manoj Muntashir.

It took more than 2 years to fine tune the album of 4 songs for Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. Happy to release the song TU- as the first track from this epic Love story”

Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha is an epic love story that chronicles the life of Krishna and Vasudha as their fledgling relationship faces a lot of hardship and eventually, they separate as Krishna ends up committing multiple murders and is sentenced to life imprisonment. After 22 years Krishna is granted pardon and released from jail and his final meeting with Vasudha forms the crux of the movie. Will they end up together? Will their love survive the test of time?

NH Studioz presents, A Friday Filmworks Production, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is produced by Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios), Sangeeta Ahir & Shital Bhatia. The film is set for a theatrical release on 5th July 2024.