Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan: When Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha co-star called him ‘truly iconic’ and ‘Genius Mind’

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan, who celebrates her birthday today has been loved and adored for her illustrious acting career. Last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, the actress praised highly about her co-star Aamir Khan.

21 Sep,2023 20:17:18
Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan, who celebrates her birthday today has been loved and adored for her illustrious acting career. Last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, the actress praised highly about her co-star Aamir Khan. Here is taking a moment to reminisce about her Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Aamir Khan on whom she showered glowing words.

In an earlier interview, Kapoor Khan described Aamir Khan as “truly iconic” and hailed his intellect as that of a “genius mind.” The actress expressed her deep appreciation for Khan’s commitment and dedication to the project, which has undoubtedly left a lasting impression on audiences.

Laal Singh Chaddha, a poignant adaptation of the classic Forrest Gump, is a project close to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s heart. On the film’s one-year milestone, she shared her sentiments, saying, “The way he did it, and with so much love and passion, [is commendable]. After 20 years also you can watch it and be proud to see it.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan also acknowledged Aamir Khan’s penchant for experimentation with his roles. She emphasized his willingness to tread uncharted waters, asserting that those who dare to be different may not always hit the bull’s eye but leave an indelible mark on the industry. Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the critically acclaimed films of the year 2022 and over the period of time audience showered love on both Aamir Khan and his cinematic genuinely and his chemistry with Kareena Kapoor Khan on screen.

