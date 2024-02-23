Janhvi Kapoor opens up about her south debut,says, “I am coming closer to my roots!”

Janhvi Kapoor, is one of the few actresses in the Film Fraternity who needs no introduction! Her stellar performances always leaves the audiences in awe of wanting to see her more and more on the silver screen. Ahead of the biggest year for her, where she is going to have 3 massive releases, and has announced a new Dharma movie just yesterday – Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Janhvi Kapoor is all set to captivate the audiences in the coming years! She is truly the star to watch out for in this year.

In a recent interview, while talking to Janhvi Kapoor about her upcoming south debut, Devara, she said that she feels very happy that she is a part of this film because through this film she is only getting closer to her roots and learning Telugu. As earlier mentioned by the diva, her mother, legendary actress Sridevi started her south debut with Jr NTR’s grandfather – N.T Rama Rao.

Life comes a full circle as Janhvi is also all set to be her mother’s true successor. With her debut in the south, Devara she is following Sridevi’s footsteps by also debuting with JR NTR! With a line up as exciting as hers, and massive releases like Mr and Mrs Maahi, Devara, Ulajh, apart from which she also has Sunny Sankskari ki Tulsi Kumari,