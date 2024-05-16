Kartik Aaryan Packs a Punch with Transformation as Boxer in the second poster of Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan’s Chandu Champion!

The first-look poster of ‘Chandu Champion’ jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan has taken the excitement of the fans and the audiences to its peak to watch Kartik Aaryan in a never-before-seen avatar. Capturing the imagination of fans and audiences alike, the poster featuring Kartik Aaryan in a ‘langot’ has emerged as the year’s most talked-about and captivating visual treat. With the unveiling of the first poster, the anticipation soared to dizzying heights, leaving everyone eagerly awaiting more surprises. Keeping the anticipation of the masses high, the makers have surprised everyone by unveiling the second and biggest poster from Chandu Champion.

Following the electrifying debut poster, which left fans eagerly awaiting more, the unveiling of Kartik Aaryan’s boxer persona has sent shockwaves and his impeccably sculpted physique is stealing the spotlight. Kartik Aaryan’s hard work and dedication to ‘Chandu Champion’ has to be the biggest and most dedicated body transformation in recent times. Since the beginning, both Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan have been aiming to create a natural body for the character of a wrestler in the film, and this second poster has stayed true to the theme. Witnessing Kartik Aaryan’s transformation from 40% body fat to a stunning 7% for his role in “Chandu Champion” is a testament to his unwavering commitment and tireless dedication. With no shortcuts or artificial enhancements, he embodies the essence of authenticity in every muscle. One remembers the video of the film wrap where Kartik was seen having rasmallai after 14 months. Together, they have raised the bar for dedicated performances and immersive storytelling.

Mark your calendars for June 14, 2024, as the joint production by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan ‘Chandu Champion’ is set to release on this date and is ready to captivate audiences worldwide with its gripping narrative and stellar performances.