Kriti Sanon has an adorable moment with her Mimi director and producer during her National Award celebration- SEE BELOW!

Kriti Sanon‘s journey in the industry as an outsider began 9 years ago, and she has come a long way since then. Her phenomenal performance in Mimi has earned her the prestigious award for Best Actress at the 69th National Awards. Kriti celebrated this mega achievement with her closest ones after the announcement. Last night, she hosted a small celebration with her team and closest friends.

Director Laxman Utekar and Producer Dinesh Vijan, who worked on the film Mimi, also attended the party. Upon their arrival, the actress warmly greeted them with a tight hug, creating a heartwarming moment. Mimi has become one of the most iconic films in Indian Cinema, and Kriti Sanon’s fame has undoubtedly increased since its release.

According to sources familiar with the production of her film “Mimi,” Kriti has organized a small get-together to celebrate the National Award with the Maddock team, her own team, some close friends, and those who contributed to the film’s success. The gathering will take place at her residence this evening.

When Kriti Sanon received the award, she chose to cherish the moment with her family and loved ones at home. They ordered pizzas and spent quality time together. Kriti also visited Siddhivinayak Temple with her family to offer prayers and distribute prasad to the photographers and street kids. She kindly posed with the children for pictures, too.

The film Mimi has secured its position as an iconic movie in Indian cinema, largely due to the exceptional acting of Kriti Sanon in the role of the main character. From her impressive dance performance in the song Param Sundari to her confident and outspoken personality, Kriti’s portrayal of the character was outstanding. Her character arc in the film was also well-executed, establishing her as a top-notch performer and a big star in the industry.

The actress went above and beyond to prepare for her role in the film. She gained 15 kilograms to accurately portray a surrogate mother but faced a challenge when she had to lose weight for her next projects. She also worked hard on perfecting her dialect and fully immersed herself in the character of Mimi. Her efforts have paid off, as she is receiving well-deserved recognition for her outstanding performance.

Kriti and Alia Bhatt both won the Best Actress award, with Alia earning it for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi. These two actresses have been dominating the Indian entertainment industry for some time now and remain two of the most prominent actresses today. Their win is especially significant as they both carried their respective films and demonstrated the strength of female representation in cinema.

Regarding her work, Kriti’s upcoming projects include ‘Ganapath Part 1’, a love story involving robots alongside Shahid Kapoor; ‘The Crew’ with Kareena Kapoor Khan; and her debut production venture, ‘Do Patti,’ in which she also stars.