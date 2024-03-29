Movies | Releases

Kriti Sanon has expressed her emotions about TBMAUJ and the launch of Crew in a heartfelt note. She mentioned that it is an amazing experience to have two movies playing simultaneously in theaters.

Many films nowadays struggle to stay in theaters for more than a couple of weeks, even those with big stars and budgets, due to the constant stream of new movie releases. However, Kriti Sanon’s beautiful performance in the song “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya” has touched people’s hearts and has managed to stay in theaters for an impressive 50 days since its release.

Kriti is currently enjoying a period of success. She is highly praised for her versatility, making her one of the most talked-about young actresses of this generation. Her films, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew, are both running successfully at the box office.

Kriti is widely known for her captivating screen presence, but now she has also proven her mettle as an actor with her heartfelt performance as Sifra, earning her well-deserved accolades. This is her second film running successfully for 50 days after Luka Chuppi with Kartik Aaryan. Moreover, her recently released film, Crew, is receiving rave reviews from the audiences.

Taking to her social media Kriti quipped ” And it’s a beautiful feeling when you have 2 films running successfully in the theatres at the same time. A first for me”

Kriti Sanon’s performance in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya” stands as a timeless gem and no doubt Sifra’s role can be cherished for the coming years.