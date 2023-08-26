Movies | Releases

Meri Jaane Man, The Fifth single of 'Kushi' exudes the feeling of every husband out there!

Kushi starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one film that has been eagerly awaited by the audience. The makers dropped the beautiful trailer which was received well by the audiences, followed by the amazing songs which went on to become an instant hit.

Kushi starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one film that has been eagerly awaited by the audience. The makers dropped the beautiful trailer which was received well by the audiences, followed by the amazing songs which went on to become an instant hit. While the audiences were sinking into the magic of previously released songs, the fifth single ‘Meri Jaane Man’ has finally been released to speak the feelings of every husband and Vijay Deverakonda is absolutely winning hearts with his cool dance moves.

After four amazing songs, ‘Tu Meri Roja’ ‘Aradhya’, the title song ‘Kushi’, and ‘Sabr-E-Dil-Toote’, the lyrical video of the fifth single of Kushi has been released pumping up the excitement among the audiences. With an amazing backdrop of the party, the song features desirable pair Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

“To all the husbands out there, we give you a song to feel and dance 🕺

#Kushi fifth single #MeriJaaneman out now!

In cinemas SEP 1st ❤‍🔥

@TheDeverakonda @Samanthaprabhu2 @ShivaNirvana @HeshamAWMusic @AzizNakash @MythriOfficial @saregamasouth”

The music of ‘Meri Jaane Man’ is composed, arranged & programmed by Hesham Abdul Wahab. The lyrics of the song have been given by Raqueeb Alam. The song has been sung by Nakash Aziz.

Kushi is written and directed by Shiva Nirvana. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead. Kushi is scheduled to be released on 1 September 2023.

