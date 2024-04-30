Netflix and TVF – The content creators experimenting with episodic content in India!

The demographics of storytelling are changing at a fast pace. The consumption pattern of the Indian audience is more used to daily soap content. Amid this, the weekly episodic series are very few. As a matter of fact is that, when television was in its initial phase, there were few weekly dailies which with time started to vanish. But, bringing back the time, two strong content creators in India Netflix and TVF fondly introduced their two shows ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ and ‘Very Parivarik’ respectively, in the segment of weekly daily.

In India, there have been very few weekly episodic shows on the web. Weekly shows keep the audience on the edge to wait for the next chapter to appear directly after a long wait of a week. Episodic has a risk of not getting engagement if the content is not good but at the same time has a good opportunity to retain audiences for every week if the content gets struck with the audiences. It needs the audience’s full engagement to hold back and wait.

Changing this scenario, Netflix and TVF are the two players who have entered the realm of weekly dailies with their shows ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ and ‘Very Parivarik’ respectively, and worth saying, that they have engaged a large audience. Fortunately, both the shows have passed their litmus test in the content arena with heaps of love and appreciation from the audiences. Where ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ is one of the top shows on Netflix right now, every episode of ‘Very Parivarik’ has been trending in the top 10 list of YouTube every week.

Netflix’s ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ is a chat show where the audience gets to see a whole new kind of guests and a lot of humor with the most loved host Kapil Sharma. On the other hand, TVF’s ‘Very Parivarik’ has tapped a very interesting subject of the modern Indian family with its story dwelling on multiple emotions and interesting circumstances. They come up with a new plot every week making every episode individually highly entertaining without the baggage of watching every previous episode.

Well, this is certainly a testament to the strong content that Netflix and TVF are producing and in fact, getting a great response in the format of weekly daily. The audience is eager to watch the next chapter and is ready to wait for it for a week. These are the players who have dared to experiment with the monotomous content consumption pattern of the viewers and are also excelling in it. The content has been very fondly accepted by the audience and there are only a few in India and Netflix and TVF are the pioneer players in the game.