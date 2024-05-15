“Off the sets, our bond was just as strong, full of mutual respect and an understanding” says Nawazuddin Siddiqui on working with Aamir Khan in Sarfarosh and Talaash

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, renowned for his compelling performances and versatile roles, has come a long way since his early days in Bollywood. Starting with small roles in films like “Sarfarosh” and “Talaash,” where he worked along with Aamir Khan, Siddiqui’s journey in the film industry is nothing short of inspiring. His dedication and talent have propelled him from the fringes of the industry to become one of its most respected and popular actors. Recently Siddiqui reminisced about his early career and the camaraderie he shared with Aamir Khan.

Recalling his experiences on the sets of “Sarfarosh” and “Talaash,” Siddiqui talked about the camaraderie he shared with Aamir Khan. He mentioned that working alongside Khan, both on and off the set, was an enriching experience. “Sharing the screen with Aamir in both Sarfarosh and Talaash has been a remarkable journey. Off the sets, our bond was just as strong, full of mutual respect and an unspoken understanding. Aamir’s dedication and passion for his craft are truly inspiring, and our discussions often went beyond scripts and scenes, we loved discussing Cinema”

Over the years, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s career has flourished, earning him accolades and a dedicated fan base. His journey from playing small roles to leading significant projects underscores his perseverance and talent. As of now, Nawazuddin is currently busy reading new scripts and is meeting new directors.