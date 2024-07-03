Post the phenomenal success of Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas to start shooting for Hombale Films Salaar Part 2: Shouryaanga Parvan from 10th August!

Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire was a huge hit and a beloved film, with a whopping collection of over 700 Cr at the box office. It became one of the most successful films on satellite and OTT platforms!

Hombale films made headlines with the release of Salaar Part 1- Ceacefire, directed by the renowned action director Prashanth Neel, starring Prabhas in a prominent role alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film shattered several box office records becoming a huge global success. This has subsequently raised the anticipation among the fans for an upcoming sequel, Salaar Part 2- Shouryaanga Parvam. According to an insight from the production house Hombale Films, Prabhas is all set to shoot for Salaar Part 2 from August 10 onwards.

Through the making of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, the director Prashanth Neel has already shot for 20 percent of the sequel with Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.initially, the makers were planning to take the film on floors from June 2024, but an exclusive update from the makers has clarified the reports.

According to sources close to the development, Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam goes on floors on August 10 with a 15-day schedule at Ramoji Film City. “Through the making of Salaar, Prashanth Neel has already shot for 20 percent of the sequel with Prabhas and Prithviraj. There is a standing set at Ramoji Film City and the journey on Salaar 2 begins with a schedule on this set,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the plans to shoot in June were delayed by a couple of months due to rains and date issues.

Moreover, “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire” was a massive hit, leaving the audience on the edge of their seats with its grand canvas, stellar performances, and mind-blowing action. Following this success, “Salaar Part 2: Shouryaanga Parvan” is expected to elevate it to another level, becoming one of the biggest films in Indian film history.

The world of Khansaar has fascinated global audiences and they are all raving about it. The film leaves the masses with a surprise that sets the stage right for the sequel ‘Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam’.