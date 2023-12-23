Prabhas is roaring in Salaar Part 1: CeaseFire! The rebel star left the masses stunned with his intense performance in the action entertainer

The release of Prabhas starrer Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire has caused a lot of excitement across the nation. The action-packed movie hit the cinemas yesterday and has already generated an unmatched craze. Due to the high demand from audiences, the makers started the first show of Salaar at 12:21 AM, which is a record in itself. Ever since the posters and teaser-trailer were launched, the film had been on fans’ wishlists. The nation was eager to witness Prabhas’s larger-than-life screen presence and aura. The film has exceeded expectations and not only made fans and audiences crazy but also left critics impressed.

Fans and critics have been raving about the performance of Superstar in the action-packed film. They have even labelled him as the ‘One Man Industry’, highlighting Prabhas’s aura, action sequences, and performance. A veteran trade analyst has called him the He-Man of the industry. It’s worth noting that Prabhas appeared as a giant on screen in the film, and this is considered his career-best performance after his biggest blockbuster franchise, the Baahubali series. As a result, fans are going crazy after him.

It is undeniable that Prabhas has a massive fan base worldwide. With his latest film Salaar, his fans have a reason to celebrate as the superstar delivers a top-notch performance. In another review, Prabhas was referred to as a brilliant actor, perfectly suited for the role of Deva in the movie.