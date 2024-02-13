Proud moment for Indian Cinema! Jawan becomes the only Indian film to be nominated at The ASTRA Awards!

Shah Rukh Khan’s action entertainer Jawan was the biggest phenomenon of 2023. The film with its arrival not only created records but also set its rule at the box office in India and globally as well. Released in multiple languages, Jawan cemented its position above all and has become the highest-grossing Bollywood film ever with a humongous collection of 1150 Cr.

Now, the film has left a strong imprint internationally as it has become the only Indian film to be nominated at The ASTRA Awards presented by the Hollywood Creative Alliance 2024.

The film is leaving no stone unturned to make a solid place for India on the global level. It is the only film from India that has been nominated at The ASTRA Awards in the best feature category presented by the Hollywood Creative Alliance 2024. SRK’s Jawan nominated along with Anatomy of a Fall (France), Concrete Utopia (South Korea), Fallen Leaves (Finland), Perfect Days (Japan), Radical (Mexico), Society of the Snow (Spain), The Taste of Things (France), The Teacher’s Lounge (Germany), and The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom).

PROUD MOMENT FOR INDIAN CINEMA 🇮🇳 JAWAN, directed by Atlee and produced by @RedChilliesEnt, starring King Khan, becomes the only Indian film to be nominated at #TheASTRAAwards presented by #HollywoodCreativeAlliance2024 ❤️@iamsrk @Atlee_dir @RedChilliesEnt #SRK #ShahRukhKhan… pic.twitter.com/ejjLYLKFN5 — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) February 12, 2024

Jawan also received tremendous love from the masses which made it top the IMDB’s most popular Indian movies 2023 list. Moreover, the audience’s love is indeed evident with the fact that Jawan is the most searched film on Google.

‘Jawan’ is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theaters on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.