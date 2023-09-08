Movies | Releases

Rangeela turns 28: Here's why Aamir Khan's lovable character Munna will always remain an iconic tapori portrayal on screen!

08 Sep,2023 18:00:00
Today marks the 28th anniversary of Ram Gopal Varma’s classic ‘Rangeela’, a film that not only left an indelible mark on Indian cinema but also introduced us to one of Aamir Khan’s most iconic characters – Munna. Aamir Khan’s brilliant portrayal of this Mumbai-based tapori was not just another role; it was a master class in character or method acting that set a new standard for portraying taporis on the silver screen.

In ‘Rangeela’, Aamir brought to life the character of Munna, a lovable and street-smart tapori with dreams of becoming a film star. What set Munna apart from other tapori portrayals was the depth and authenticity that the perfectionist infused into the character. While Munna may have been a tapori on the surface, Khan’s performance revealed a character with heart, dreams, and a relatable vulnerability.

One of the reasons why Munna became an instant hit with audiences was his endearing charm. Aamir’s portrayal brought out the lovable aspects of this tapori – from his infectious smile to his unwavering loyalty to his friends. Munna was not just a tapori; he was a friend you’d want by your side, and Khan’s acting made us believe in the authenticity of this character.

Aamir’s Munna act in ‘Rangeela’ went beyond the stereotypes typically associated with taporis in Indian cinema. While taporis are often portrayed as rough and uncaring, Munna shattered these stereotypes. He cared deeply for his friends, especially for his childhood friend and love interest, Mili (played by Urmila Matondkar). This portrayal added a layer of depth and complexity to the character that was both refreshing and relatable.

Aamir’s portrayal of Munna was so convincing that he bagged the nominations for the Best Actor category that year. It was a testament to his dedication and skill as an actor. Munna wasn’t just a character; he was a memorable cinematic creation that showcased Khan’s versatility.

As the cult classic celebrates its 28th anniversary, Munna’s legacy lives on, reminding us of the brilliance of Aamir Khan!

