Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan’s Chandu Champion Poster Emerges as ‘Most Successful Poster Of The Year’! Netizens went gaga over shock value Kartik Aaryan brings on front

The two posters of Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan’s jointly produced ‘Chandu Champion’ have emerged as the biggest and most successful poster of the year. The ‘langot’ and ‘Boxer’ look of Kartik Aaryan has left everyone shocked and increased the excitement to watch the masterpiece. The poster is not only breaking the boundaries but has also set social media on fire. Everywhere only one name can be seen among the audiences and it is ‘Chandu Champion’. This is truly the unmatchable craze that has been witnessed for any Indian film in recent times and the posters themselves speak of the dedication, hard work, and effort that the young actor Kartik Aaryan has poured in to get into the skin of the character. Rarely does a film’s poster attract audiences and ‘Chandu Champion’s poster makes the audience root for the theatres for this extraordinary tale.

Every poster from Chandu Champion is a talk-of-the-town affair and has emerged as a success. This indeed speaks that the makers already have a winner in hand and the response to everything rolling out from the film is ‘Cherry On The Cake’. The fans and the audiences have gone gaga over the posters and the social media has seen the dominance of Chandu Champion.

Here let us have a look at what netizens have to say about the Chandu Champion poster

A social media user wrote,

“there’s something really very powerful and impactful about him, in both these posters.#ChanduChampion #KartikAaryan”

Another user praised Kartik Aaryan’s transformation and wrote,

“The Man who Refused To Surrender DAMN , Kartik your hardwork is visible even in the transformation Cant wait for 14th June #KartikAaryan #ChanduChampion”

Another user wrote,

“The versatility speaks louder than words. Hats off to my Champ for this kind of dedication and hardwork he did for #ChanduChampion. we all are early waiting for 14th june and see this INSANE transformation in theatres

A user shocked after seeing the transformation of Kartik Aaryan and said,

“Hold on, is that Kartik Aaryan?! The unrecognizable actor trades his signature looks for a fierce intensity in the electrifying first poster for ‘Chandu Champion.’ #KartikAaryan #ChanduChampion”

The boxer and langot look of Kartik Aaryan has come as a surprise to the audience and this happened for the first time in a very long period that posters of any film are creating chatters.

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, ‘Chandu Champion’ is set for a June 14, 2024 release, and is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.