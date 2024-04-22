Movies | Releases

Shabana Azmi Goes Gaga Over ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’: Calls Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi’s jodi ‘Excellent’

The film has opened to great reviews and is growing with terrific word of mouth. "Do Aur Do Pyaar" follows the journey of a long-married couple navigating the complexities of their relationships, including extra-marital affairs, only to rediscover their love for each other.

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi recently took to Instagram to shower praise on the latest Bollywood offering, “Do Aur Do Pyaar.” In a glowing post, Azmi expressed her adoration for the film, highlighting its bittersweet story and commendable direction by Shirsha Guha Thakurta.

She wrote on the gram, “I loved the film and direction is very good by #Shirsha Guha Thakurta . But finally it is the actors who make the film @balanvidya @pratikgandhiofficial are excellent .Vidya is easily the best actor we have today and Pratik is such a versatile actor. #Sendhil Ramamurthy and #Ileana Dcruz are convincing. (sic.)”

It was indeed the stellar performances of the cast that truly stole the show for Azmi. She lauded Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi, describing them as exemplary in their roles. Azmi didn’t hold back in her praise, boldly proclaiming Vidya as the epitome of excellence in contemporary acting, while acknowledging Pratik’s remarkable versatility on screen.

Azmi also took a moment to recognise the convincing portrayals by Sendhil Ramamurthy and Ileana D’Cruz, who added depth to the film’s storyline. She even called Sendhil to discuss the film. “I just had the most lovely phone call from Shabana ji telling me how much she enjoyed the film and what a breath of fresh air seeing a film like this in Hindi cinema is. She asked that I pass on how much she loved everyone’s work and congrats to the team. I’m truly overwhelmed with her words and with the overall response,” said Sendhil, from New York.

The film has opened to great reviews and is growing with terrific word of mouth. “Do Aur Do Pyaar” follows the journey of a long-married couple navigating the complexities of their relationships, including extra-marital affairs, only to rediscover their love for each other. Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, the film promises a poignant exploration of love, commitment, and the intricacies of human connections. Azmi’s effusive praise reflects the film’s impact and the compelling performances that bring its narrative to life, making “Do Aur Do Pyaar” a must-watch for audiences craving a heartfelt movie experience. The balm of a rom-com is the most soothing to any cinephile.

