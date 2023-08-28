Movies | Releases

Shah Rukh Khan fan clubs are ready! 100+ bikes take the rage of Jawan on the roads of Bengaluru!

The wait for advance booking is at its peak! 100+ bikes take the Jawan fervor on the roads of Bengaluru! Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma

Author: IWMBuzz
28 Aug,2023 10:51:09
Shah Rukh Khan fan clubs are ready! 100+ bikes take the rage of Jawan on the roads of Bengaluru! 846343

The fan clubs of Shah Rukh Khan are not leaving any change to make the release of Jawan a celebration. With each passing day, the excitement for the release is constantly elevating to a high degree with fans eagerly waiting for its advance booking windows to open. Especially, the fan clubs of SRK are leaving no stone unturned to express their love for the superstar by conducting various kinds of promotional activities. While fan clubs from different cities are fully drenched in the fever of Jawan, recently around 100+ bikers came on the roads of Bengaluru as they were rallying for the film.

After the prominent fan clubs of SRK took over Aurangabad, Chandigarh, and various cities of India by sticking posters of Jawan on every street, printing Jawan posters on T-shirts and hand bands, and displaying the videos of the film on the busiest street of Aurangabad, now the fan club in Bengaluru has started the promotional drill. The roads of Silicon Valley of India witnessed a massive crowd of 100+ bikers who conducted a rally for the film. The bikes were also covered with the posters of Jawan. They also went on to organize a huge flash mob in front of a theatre in the city where they danced to the songs of Jawan.

This is indeed a kind of craze that has never been witnessed before for any film. Jawan is indeed the biggest film of India that is gearing up for its release and SRK fans are eagerly looking forward to flocking to the advance booking windows as soon as it begins.

‘Jawan’ is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Jawan fever is on display! Shah Rukh Khan fan clubs take over the nation with heavy promotions! 846226
Jawan fever is on display! Shah Rukh Khan fan clubs take over the nation with heavy promotions!
Jawan frenzy on #AskSRK : Shah Rukh Khan says, The one word that drives the movie is Women, it’s a film about women made for men 846208
Jawan frenzy on #AskSRK : Shah Rukh Khan says, The one word that drives the movie is Women, it’s a film about women made for men
A major time travel moment for Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol fans is here! Check out 844546
A major time travel moment for Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol fans is here! Check out
Shah Rukh Khan Unveils the teaser for the Upcoming Song 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' from JAWAN during #AskSRK session 846124
Shah Rukh Khan Unveils the teaser for the Upcoming Song ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya’ from JAWAN during #AskSRK session
Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club members go bald, replicate Shah Rukh Khan’s bandaged look to promote Jawan; SRK Universe’s co-founder also shares EXCITING details 845990
Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club members go bald, replicate Shah Rukh Khan’s bandaged look to promote Jawan; SRK Universe’s co-founder also shares EXCITING details
Shah Rukh Khan's JAWAN to screen at the world's largest IMAX screen at Stuttgart, Germany 845745
Shah Rukh Khan’s JAWAN to screen at the world’s largest IMAX screen at Stuttgart, Germany

Latest Stories

Exclusive: Sunny Deol Speaks On Hiking His Price 846339
Exclusive: Sunny Deol Speaks On Hiking His Price
Sibling bond shines as TMKOC star Palak Sindhwani celebrates pre-Rakhi with brother Harshit Sindhwani 846296
Sibling bond shines as TMKOC star Palak Sindhwani celebrates pre-Rakhi with brother Harshit Sindhwani
Avneet Kaur sets fashion on fire in plum bralette and denim shorts 846294
Avneet Kaur sets fashion on fire in plum bralette and denim shorts
Ayesha Singh redefines glam in plunging neck bralette and joggers, see pics 846266
Ayesha Singh redefines glam in plunging neck bralette and joggers, see pics
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in blue Anupa jacket set by Anita Dongre, see pics 846258
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in blue Anupa jacket set by Anita Dongre, see pics
Shweta Tiwari’s black mesh gown is perfect for your evening parties, see pics 846250
Shweta Tiwari’s black mesh gown is perfect for your evening parties, see pics
Read Latest News