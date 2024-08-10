“Shraddha Kapoor is set to create history as the lead actress of India’s biggest film franchise ‘Stree 2’ led by a female star”, says trade analyst Atul Mohan.

Shraddha Kapoor, one of the most admired actresses of her generation, is set to make cinematic history with her upcoming film ‘Stree 2’. According to renowned trade analyst Atul Mohan, Shraddha is “set to shatter glass ceilings and create history as the lead actress of India’s biggest film franchise led by a female star sending shockwaves of excitement through the entertainment industry.”

Shraddha has a huge fan base of over 90.8 million, and has won the hearts of audiences globally. Her combination of charisma, talent, and charm has made her one of the most popular stars in the industry. She is currently promoting the highly anticipated horror-comedy ‘Stree 2’, which has created a lot of excitement among fans and critics.

The first installment, “Stree,” was a resounding success, largely attributed to Shraddha’s brilliant acting prowess and impeccable comic timing. Her portrayal of the title role left a lasting impression, and audiences are eagerly awaiting her return to the big screen. The anticipation and excitement surrounding “Stree 2” are palpable, as fans look forward to seeing their favorite “Stree” in action once more.

Shraddha’s consistent ability to deliver box office hits is well-known in the industry. Her track record of success has cemented her status as a bankable star. Atul Mohan echoes this sentiment, praising Shraddha’s potential to break records with ‘Stree 2’. He states, “As the most talked-about film of the moment, ‘Stree 2’ may deliver Shraddha’s highest opening day numbers, possibly cementing her status as a trailblazing superstar.”

As the release of ‘Stree 2’ approaches, Shraddha stands on the verge of creating history yet again. With her talent, dedication, versatility and a massive fan base, she is set to lead one of India’s most significant film franchises, showcasing the power and appeal of a female star.