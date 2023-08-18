ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Releases

Sonu Sood Reveals His True Motivation For Making a Difference

"The most important role of my life was the one I got to play during the lockdown" - Sonu Sood Opens up About his True Inspiration

Author: IWMBuzz
18 Aug,2023 13:13:17
Sonu Sood Reveals His True Motivation For Making a Difference 843761

In a heartfelt revelation, actor Sonu Sood sheds light on a transformative experience during the lockdown. Amidst glitzy shoots and fame, he uncovered a deeper truth – real fulfillment lies in touching ordinary lives and bringing them happiness.

“Real life is the life you live with an ordinary person; when you change the life of a stranger, and bring them happiness. The satisfaction I get from that is priceless.”, he asserts, acknowledging that the interactions he has fostered with individuals from all walks of life hold an immeasurable value. He vividly describes the unparalleled joy that comes from connecting with everyday people, from aiding strangers and bringing smiles to faces.

As the world grappled with uncertainty, Sood emerged as a real-life hero, navigating through challenges and limitations to extend a helping hand. “The most important role of my life was the one I got to play during the lockdown”, Sood candidly admits, highlighting his newfound purpose. Sood’s most significant role emerged during the lockdown, where he became a beacon of hope for many. He shares how spending time with ordinary individuals brought priceless satisfaction, even though he might never meet them.

Sonu Sood’s journey teaches us that genuine happiness comes from positively impacting others’ lives. Through his compassionate endeavors, he showcases that the simplest gestures of kindness hold the power to create lasting ripples of joy and positivity, etching a legacy far more enduring than any on-screen portrayal.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Sonu Sood takes pride in his son as he carries on with ‘social work’ legacy in his absence 794180
Sonu Sood takes pride in his son as he carries on with ‘social work’ legacy in his absence
Sonu Sood shares latest vlog from Punjab diaries, guess what's happening? 792317
Sonu Sood shares latest vlog from Punjab diaries, guess what’s happening?
Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez take blessings of almighty, here's why 790325
Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez take blessings of almighty, here’s why
Watch: Sonu Sood Flexes His Muscles Giving Major Fitness In Workout Video 788036
Watch: Sonu Sood Flexes His Muscles Giving Major Fitness In Workout Video
Sonu Sood drops glimpses of India’s biggest Mandi plate named after him in Hyderabad, check out 774294
Sonu Sood drops glimpses of India’s biggest Mandi plate named after him in Hyderabad, check out
Watch: Sonu Sood inspires everyone with special fitness goals, check out 773023
Watch: Sonu Sood inspires everyone with special fitness goals, check out
Latest Stories
I will do my best to justify the character of Payal in Suhaagan: Sakshi Sharma 843776
I will do my best to justify the character of Payal in Suhaagan: Sakshi Sharma
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay learns about Prachi and Ranbir’s marriage? 843774
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay learns about Prachi and Ranbir’s marriage?
Collaborating with Kumeria Productions for Jahaan Chaand Rehta Hai is truly delightful: Raghav Dhir 843772
Collaborating with Kumeria Productions for Jahaan Chaand Rehta Hai is truly delightful: Raghav Dhir
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir to not believe Abhimanyu's hand in Abhinav's death? 843760
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir to not believe Abhimanyu’s hand in Abhinav’s death?
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Malishka celebrates Lakshmi's exit from Oberoi house 843757
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Malishka celebrates Lakshmi’s exit from Oberoi house
My most memorable travel was when I went to Gujarat on my bullet bike: Nazre Inayat 843737
My most memorable travel was when I went to Gujarat on my bullet bike: Nazre Inayat
Read Latest News