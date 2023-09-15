Movies | Releases

Spreading Kushi! Vijay Deverakonda donated 1 Cr. to 100 families!

Vijay Deverakonda has donated 1 crore rupees to 100 families in need, spreading happiness and joy. Check out more details.

Author: IWMBuzz
15 Sep,2023 17:15:36
Vijay Deverakonda is a handsome and charismatic actor in the Indian entertainment industry who has always been adored by the masses. His irresistible charm was particularly evident in his recent release, Kushi, where he spread love to the audience. However, beyond his on-screen persona, he is known for his altruistic nature and has a special place in the hearts of society. Recently, the actor fulfilled his promise by donating 1 crore to 100 families, which is a testament to his kindness and generosity.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda had pledged to donate INR 1 crore to 100 families, and he has kept his promise by recently donating the amount. The families who received the donation expressed their gratitude and love towards the actor. When Vijay arrived at the venue to make the donation, he was blessed by everyone present for his kind gesture.

It’s not the first time that Vijay Deverakonda has shown his support for people. The actor has always been dedicated to helping and supporting his fans with gifts and financial assistance. During the lockdown, he even aided 17000 families. Additionally, through his initiative Devrasanta, he arranged an all-expenses-paid trip for 100 of his fans.

On the work front, with the release of Kushi, Vijay has an interesting lineup ahead with two untitled projects. One of them is VD12, and the other is with the director of Geetha Govindam.

