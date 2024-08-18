Stree power breaking box office record! Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2 collects 172 Cr. total India GBO in 3 Days!

Shraddha Kapoor is truly unstoppable with Stree 2. Ever since the film’s release, the actress has been ruling the hearts of the audience and dominating the box office. She has set a benchmark by registering an opening of ₹64.8 crore, becoming the biggest female opener of the year. With the constantly rising collection of Stree 2, Shraddha is incredibly ruling the box office. While the film is enjoying a phenomenal run in theaters, it has now crossed a whopping ₹172 crore in total India GBO in just 3 days.

As the film continues to reach new heights with its rising box office collections, Shraddha took to her social media and shared a poster celebrating the film’s fabulous success. She further mentioned in the caption –

“🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼”

This has brought a storm in the comments section where people are praising Shraddha as a box office ruler. Here’s how the fans are commenting –

“Or stree kesa lag raha bollywood ke saare records tod ke🗿🗿”

“Stree ki choti

Stree ki collection

Dono khatarnak 💯😁”

“Woh STREE HAI WOH SAB RECORD BREAK KREGI🔥🙌”

“I’M PROUD OF MY QUEEN SO MUCH😍😍”

“@shraddhakapoor What a Movie..!🔥😍

Full Paisa vasool… 2 baar dekh chuka hu😍🔥

#blockbuster”

“No Bollywood No Hollywood No Tollywood one and only

#SHRADDHAWOOD❤‍🔥”

“YESSS QUEEN🔥🔥🔥🔥”

“Stree loading 1000cr Woh stree Hain Kuch bhi kar sakti hai❤️”

“O stree agyi hai Bollywood ko bachanee💕”

“LADY SUPER STAR✨”

“Wohh stree hai wohh kuchh bhi kar saktiiii hai🥳❤‍🩹”

“Shraddha Kapoor ❌Box-office queen✅👑”

With the release of Stree 2, Shraddha is truly winning the hearts of the audience. Playing a significant role in this horror-comedy, she is receiving tremendous love from all across.