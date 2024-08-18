Shraddha Kapoor is truly unstoppable with Stree 2. Ever since the film’s release, the actress has been ruling the hearts of the audience and dominating the box office. She has set a benchmark by registering an opening of ₹64.8 crore, becoming the biggest female opener of the year. With the constantly rising collection of Stree 2, Shraddha is incredibly ruling the box office. While the film is enjoying a phenomenal run in theaters, it has now crossed a whopping ₹172 crore in total India GBO in just 3 days.

As the film continues to reach new heights with its rising box office collections, Shraddha took to her social media and shared a poster celebrating the film’s fabulous success. She further mentioned in the caption –

“🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼”

Stree power breaking box office record! Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 collects 172 Cr. total India GBO in 3 Days! 913933

This has brought a storm in the comments section where people are praising Shraddha as a box office ruler. Here’s how the fans are commenting –

“Or stree kesa lag raha bollywood ke saare records tod ke🗿🗿”

“Stree ki choti
Stree ki collection
Dono khatarnak 💯😁”

“Woh STREE HAI WOH SAB RECORD BREAK KREGI🔥🙌”

Stree power breaking box office record! Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 collects 172 Cr. total India GBO in 3 Days! 913932

“I’M PROUD OF MY QUEEN SO MUCH😍😍”

Stree power breaking box office record! Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 collects 172 Cr. total India GBO in 3 Days! 913930

“@shraddhakapoor What a Movie..!🔥😍
Full Paisa vasool… 2 baar dekh chuka hu😍🔥
#blockbuster”

Stree power breaking box office record! Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 collects 172 Cr. total India GBO in 3 Days! 913929

“No Bollywood No Hollywood No Tollywood one and only
#SHRADDHAWOOD❤‍🔥”

“YESSS QUEEN🔥🔥🔥🔥”

“Stree loading 1000cr Woh stree Hain Kuch bhi kar sakti hai❤️”

Stree power breaking box office record! Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 collects 172 Cr. total India GBO in 3 Days! 913931

“O stree agyi hai Bollywood ko bachanee💕”

Stree power breaking box office record! Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 collects 172 Cr. total India GBO in 3 Days! 913928

“LADY SUPER STAR✨”

Stree power breaking box office record! Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 collects 172 Cr. total India GBO in 3 Days! 913927

“Wohh stree hai wohh kuchh bhi kar saktiiii hai🥳❤‍🩹”

“Shraddha Kapoor ❌Box-office queen✅👑”

Stree power breaking box office record! Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 collects 172 Cr. total India GBO in 3 Days! 913926

Auto Draft 913925

With the release of Stree 2, Shraddha is truly winning the hearts of the audience. Playing a significant role in this horror-comedy, she is receiving tremendous love from all across.